South Africa

Air India plane crashes in India's Kerala, at least two feared dead

By Reuters - 07 August 2020 - 19:37
An Air India Airbus A320 plane is seen at the Boryspil International Airport upon arrival, amid the coronavirus outbreak outside Kiev, Ukraine May 26, 2020.
An Air India Airbus A320 plane is seen at the Boryspil International Airport upon arrival, amid the coronavirus outbreak outside Kiev, Ukraine May 26, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

At least two people were feared dead, and 35 injured when an Air India passenger plane crashed in the southern city of Calicut as it came in to land in heavy rain on Friday, police said.

The Air India Express plane from Dubai had 191 passengers and crew on board when it overshot the runway, the civil aviation ministry said in a statement. There were 10 infants on board.

“We believe there are two people dead, and 35 injured, we are still in the middle of the rescue effort,” area police superintendent Abdul Karim said. The plane fuselage split into two as it overshot the runway and fell into a valley, television networks said.

“As per the initial reports rescue operations are on and passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care,” the civil aviation ministry said in the statement. There was no fire on board, it said.

45 South Africans, including Olympic athlete, left at Frankfurt Airport after SAA says it cannot take all

An athlete who represented SA in the 2012 London Olympics and over 40 other South Africans found themselves stranded in Germany after a SAA ...
News
1 month ago

Man killed after being struck by wing of landing aircraft in Mpumalanga

A 27-year-old man who had been on his way to work with colleagues was hit by a wing of a plane as it landed on Monday in Graskop.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
X