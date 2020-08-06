LISTEN | ANC local councillor apologises for insulting colleagues and bragging about R30k shoes

An ANC councillor in the Emfuleni municipality in Gauteng, Maipato Tsokolibane, has apologised for bragging about her wealth and insulting her colleagues in an audio recording that has gone viral.

In the audio, Tsokolibane can be heard shouting at fellow councillors over allegations of corruption.

Speaking in Sesotho, Tsokolibane also insults her colleagues and their mothers and brags about her R30,000 shoes and her wealth.

“Who is a gogo? I went to school, I was a principal for 35 years. I have my own money and I have my own houses that I did not buy through theft from the Sedibeng municipality or Emfuleni,” said Tsokolibane. “My shoes are worth R30,000. I buried my child with R200,000. I filled the George Thabe Stadium alone to bury my child, no-one helped me. They did nothing, they did not even send flowers.

“These primary school dropouts must go get their uneducated mothers to come to lead the municipality. This municipality is in this state because of these rubbishes.”

It is not known who released the recording in the public domain, and it is also not clear who Tsokolibane was referring to when making the statements.