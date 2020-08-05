Robbers leave fallen comrade at blast scene, outrun cops

A 32-year-old Mpumalanga man suspected to be part of a gang of about 15 men who bombed a Shoprite Usave store in Pienaar, outside White River on Wednesday morning, died from the explosion.

Provincial police said the armed men entered the supermarket and detonated a safe. After the explosion, which killed one of the suspects, his accomplices took an undisclosed amount of cash and left him under the rubble.

“Today at about 1.45am at Usave supermarket, there was a bombing. It is alleged that plus-minus 15 suspects blasted the shop's safe using detonators and took an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects gained entry through the front entrance. The two security guards heard a blast as they were behind the shop and pressed a panic button,” said police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi.

Hlathi said when police came to the scene a shootout between the police and suspects ensued.