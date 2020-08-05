Competition case cannot be reinstated once withdrawn: appeal court

Once the Competition Commission withdraws a referral to the Competition Tribunal, proceedings are brought to an end and cannot be reinstated or referred again to the tribunal.

The Competition Appeal Court made this finding on Monday when it dismissed an appeal by the commission, against a decision of the Competition Tribunal in 2019.

The tribunal had refused a request that a matter be heard again after it was withdrawn by the commission in 2018.

The commission had initiated a complaint against Beefcor and Cape Fruit Processors, which allegedly entered into a contract not to compete in the market for the processing of wet peels and citrus pulp used in the production of livestock feed.

The commission had contended that such conduct amounted to a division of markets or an allocation of customers in contravention of the Competition Act.

The case was set down to be heard by the tribunal for three days, beginning on July 2 2018.