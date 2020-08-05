Cigarette sales ban is a sledgehammer to crack a nut, says tobacco lawyer

The health-care benefits cited by co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for the decision to ban tobacco sales during the lockdown pale in comparison with the financial ruin it has caused.

This is according to British American Tobacco SA (Batsa), which launched its legal battle against Dlamini-Zuma in the high court in Cape Town on Wednesday.

The tobacco giant's senior counsel, Alfred Cockrell, told a full bench of three judges the ban had increased the trade in illicit cigarettes.