South Africa

Norma Gigaba reclaims her laptop, cellphones seized during her arrest

By Belinda Pheto - 04 August 2020 - 11:29
Norma Gibaba leaves the Brooklyn police station on August 4 2020. Gibaba was there to collect her devices that were seized during her arrest at the weekend.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Norma Gigaba reclaimed her electronic devices from the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria on Tuesday morning.

Her attorney Victor Nkwashu, who accompanied her, told the media they had made a demand to the state to release her devices within 24 hours. This included her two cellphones, a laptop and an ipad.

Gigaba — an avid Instagrammer who shares her fashion and snaps of her life with 936,000 followers — stood quietly next to Nkwashu, who was addressing journalists outside the police station.

Nkwashu said the devices were taken to investigate the crimen injuria charge brought against Gigaba. The devices were taken from Gigaba on July 22, he said. However, they were not sure if there was a search and seizure warrant  to obtain them.

“We are not sure, we have not seen it if it is there,” he said.

Nkwashu said they were not aware of a pending criminal case of conspiracy to commit murder against Gigaba.

“That has not been brought to her attention. We only saw media reports at the weekend,” he said.

Nkwashu also hinted that they could lay a civil claim for her arrest but said he could not say anything further as it could jeopardise their case.

Gigaba made a brief court appearance on Monday. The case against her, on charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria, has been postponed to September 14.

TimesLIVE

