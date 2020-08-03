WATCH | Fires rage across Buffalo City
Fires raged out of control across Buffalo City on Monday as high temperatures and strong winds served as catalysts for infernos that blazed in Beacon Bay, along the N2 freeway, at Kayser's Beach and Buffalo Flats.
Three homes were completely gutted by a fire on Bush Willow Drive in Beacon Bay, East London, SowetanLIVE's sister publication DispatchLIVE reported. The houses are worth an estimated R11m. No injuries were reported. One home was partially burnt and another’s braai area burnt down.
Nkosinathi Gumbi, whose entertainment area burnt down, said his two children were home when it started.
“I was at the doctor with my wife and had left our 17- and 14-year-old children at home. We got a message that the house was on fire. When we got there, I noticed that there was a fire at the back,” said Gumbi.
Metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said: “Areas that had fires include Beacon Bay, the N2 freeway, Kayser's Beach and Buffalo Flats. With strong winds and dry conditions, we would like to warn people not to start fires and exercise caution whenever they are in the veld.”
Buffalo City Metro DA councillor Marion Mackley said fire trucks had been dispatched to the area.
“We've encouraged the resident to use their house pipes and wet their roofs and grass areas to try prevent properties from catching fire from hot ash,” she said.
“We have been spreading the message through to all the residential WhatsApp groups.”
Pet owners with animals in distress can contact Hilltop Animal Outreach's Jen Krause-Kietzmann on 082 568 0763.
A house on fire in Bush Willow Drive, Beacon Bay. Fires raging across Buffalo City as strong winds and high temperatures serve as a catalyst to the blaze. pic.twitter.com/aUrtWfVDIE— Dispatch AFRICA (@africa_dispatch) August 3, 2020
This urgent appeal. Bad fire on the Christmas Rock road. Any one in the area that can help would be appreciated. thank you.Posted by What's On in and around East London on Monday, August 3, 2020
All those who live near the NG Church in Beacon Bay or have friends and family in that area. Please go and check on your house, already one house burned down. Please be careful.Posted by Harcourts Mercantile 043 722 3888 on Monday, August 3, 2020
Fires raging across Buffalo City as strong winds and high temperatures serve as a catalyst to the blaze. pic.twitter.com/GUxWsSShFB— Dispatch AFRICA (@africa_dispatch) August 3, 2020
Info just received...huge fire at Mpongo Park. Our fire-fighting staff under huge strain. Take care on the N6.Posted by What's On in and around East London on Monday, August 3, 2020
Bad fire down in Bonza Bay Road. Please be careful. This dry day and the wind is bad news.Posted by What's On in and around East London on Monday, August 3, 2020
A distressed antelope near the fire in Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/VHDFM9m4aW— Dispatch AFRICA (@africa_dispatch) August 3, 2020