South Africa

WATCH | PPE found floating in river in Centurion

By Iavan Pijoos - 03 August 2020 - 10:08
Gauteng acting MEC for health Jacob Mamabolo said a criminal case was opened after personal protective equipment was thrown into a river.
Gauteng acting MEC for health Jacob Mamabolo said a criminal case was opened after personal protective equipment was thrown into a river.
Image: Jacob Mamabolo

Essential personal protective equipment (PPE) meant to safeguard health-care workers and curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country, was found floating in a river in Centurion on Sunday.

Gauteng acting MEC for health Jacob Mamabolo confirmed the PPE was found floating in a river at the Irene Country Club.

Mamabolo said a criminal case had been opened.

Gauteng police could not immediately confirm whether a case had been opened.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) said it was “unacceptable that PPE, which is needed by front-line workers to protect themselves and save the lives of our people, are dumped in a river.

“In the video one can see gloves and masks, which are in short supply in health-care facilities across the country.”

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X