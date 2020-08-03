WATCH | PPE found floating in river in Centurion
Essential personal protective equipment (PPE) meant to safeguard health-care workers and curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country, was found floating in a river in Centurion on Sunday.
Gauteng acting MEC for health Jacob Mamabolo confirmed the PPE was found floating in a river at the Irene Country Club.
Mamabolo said a criminal case had been opened.
Gauteng police could not immediately confirm whether a case had been opened.
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) said it was “unacceptable that PPE, which is needed by front-line workers to protect themselves and save the lives of our people, are dumped in a river.
“In the video one can see gloves and masks, which are in short supply in health-care facilities across the country.”
This evening we visited Irene County Club where PPE was discovered floating in the river. Criminal case have been opened and the police are investigating
A video shows unused PPEs thrown away, in the river.
