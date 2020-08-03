Visas extended for foreigners stuck in SA: what you need to know

Foreigners stuck in SA can breathe a sigh of relief as the government has extended the validity period of their visas.

Minister of home affairs Aaron Motsoaledi gazetted new directives extending the validity of visas or permits to October 31.

Initially, August 1 was the final day for foreign visitors who had been stuck in the lockdown to leave the country or face the risk of being declared “an undesirable” and possibly a ban.