South Africa

Petrol up 5c on Wednesday, diesel up 45c

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 03 August 2020 - 21:19
The price of fuel is set to increase from Wednesday.
Image: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Filling up will be more expensive from Wednesday, the department of minerals and energy has announced.

Petrol will increase by R0.05 and diesel by R0.45.

The department said the adjustments of fuel prices were informed by international and local factors.

“International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs, eg. shipping costs,” said the department.

According to the department, the hike is linked to the dollar/rand exchange rate and an increase in the price of crude oil.

Fuel prices will from Wednesday be adjusted as follows:

  • petrol (both 93 ULP and LRP) will increase by 5c per litre;
  • petrol (both 95 ULP and LRP) will go up 5c per litre;
  • diesel (0.05% sulphur):  will increase by 45c per litre;
  • diesel (0.005% sulphur): will be up by 45c per litre;
  • the price of illuminating paraffin (wholesale) will increase by 39c per litre;
  • the single maximum national retail price (SMNRP) for illuminating paraffin (IP) will go up by 52c per litre; and
  • the maximum retail price of liquid petroleum gas (LPGas) will decrease by 4c per kg.

The department added that a fuel price schedule for the different zones would be published on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

