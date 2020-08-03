Last chance for gun owners with expired licences

A new firearm amnesty has provided a lifeline for gun owners with expired licences.

Parliament this week approved a six-month extension to a weapons amnesty which will give gun owners with expired licences until the end of January 2021 to renew their licences.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said 46,714 firearms had been surrendered to the police service under the previous amnesty period — but that more were circulating.

“However, we believe that there are much more firearms out there that still need to be surrendered and we are confident the response to the previous amnesty would have been even more resounding if it were not for the pandemic,” said Muridili.

Muridili said lockdown level 4 and 5 restrictions prevented people from turning in illegal, unlicensed and unwanted firearms and ammunition.

This prompted police minister Bheki Cele to approach parliament to approve a new six-month amnesty period.

“We are urging people to take advantage of this period either to hand in those firearms and ammunition either for destruction or renewal of a competency certificate and a valid licence,” said Muridili.

In 2018, the North Gauteng High Court granted an interim order which provided protection to gun owners with expired licences.

The court order, which prevented police from confiscating firearms from people who had expired licences, was obtained by Gun Owners SA.

In a judgment published two weeks ago, the Supreme Court of Appeal stripped firearm owners of this legal protection after overturning the previously granted interdict.