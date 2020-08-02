Metro cop burnt in Cape Town protest-linked petrol bombing

A Cape Town metro police officer was burnt when his vehicle was petrol bombed during a volatile protest in Kraaifontein on Saturday.

Violence erupted in the area after community members attempted to occupy land this past week. Officers were deployed after an anti-land occupation operation at Bloemkombos over the weekend, the City of Cape Town said.

At about 2pm on Saturday, a group of about 600 people confronted the city's law enforcement officers.

“A petrol bomb was hurled at a hardened vehicle, resulting in the officer sustaining injuries to his face and arms. He managed to extinguish the flames, avoiding further injuries to his colleagues.