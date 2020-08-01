South Africa

David Masondo asked to 'step aside' over claims he abused power to resolve domestic dispute

By Sthembile Cele - 01 August 2020 - 08:18
The ANC's integrity committee has written to NEC member and deputy finance minister David Masondo asking that he “voluntarily step aside” from his responsibilities in government and the party.

This follows an allegation that Masondo abused state resources to resolve a domestic dispute with a woman he was allegedly seeing.

“Your actions have brought disrepute to the organisation, but in acknowledging this and taking responsibility, you have shown commitment to the organisation and the ideals we strive to reach,” chairperson George Mashamba wrote in the letter to Masondo.

“We have confidence that lessons have been learnt from the ordeal you are going through. We accept that your lawyers have advised you to report the matter to the Hawks and that you acted on their advice. However, we think that you showed poor judgment and that you should have known that involving the Hawks in a domestic matter would open you up to accusations that you were abusing your power and your access to state resources.

