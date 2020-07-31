Rabies suspected to have killed three kids this year - NICD

Rabies is suspected to have killed three children so far this year, says the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The disease was confirmed by a laboratory test in the case of a five-year-old boy who was bitten by a dog in May in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.

In the other two cases - involving a three-year-old boy bitten by a stray dog on June 28 in Umlazi, Durban, and a 10-year-old girl who died in the Eastern Cape on May 13 - rabies was suspected but not confirmed. The NICD's Centre for Emerging Zoonotic and Parasitic Diseases, which issues monthly reports on rabies cases, said there were a total of 16 in 2019.

"The Covid-19 pandemic and its response have led to a setback of several public health programmes, including rabies," it said, adding that there may have been cases that had gone unrecognised and unreported.

"Canine rabies remains a veterinary and public health crisis in SA's east coast. Nearly all human deaths [from rabies] are caused by dog bites. Children are at high risk, with more than half of 2019's reported rabies cases aged less than 18 years."