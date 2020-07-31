Job cuts, lock-ins, and fear: Domestic workers suffer Covid-19 squeeze

Domestic workers have faced the brunt of the Covid-19 crisis, say trade union officials, whose members have often been left high and dry by employers, with little protection from the government.

“Hunger is getting worse,” Gloria Kente, an organiser in the Western Cape for the South African Domestic and Service Allied Workers Union (Sadsawu).

She said many domestic workers had either lost their jobs or had been indefinitely laid off due to Covid-19.

Some of those who lost their jobs were not registered with the Unemployment Insurance Fund because employers did not comply with the regulations.

UIF regulations were changed early on during the lockdown to accommodate such cases. However, says Pinky Mashiane, founder of the United Domestic Workers of South Africa (Udwosa), there are technological barriers for domestic workers who might apply.

Mashiane said many employers had been forced to retrench domestic workers after they lost their own jobs or income, or had their businesses closed down.

Kente told of a worker who had missed an appointment at the union’s Salt River offices. “I called her to see where she was and she told me, ‘Sisi, I can’t come now, because I’m in a long queue at the Department of Labour’. The next day it was the same, I called her and she told me, ‘I didn’t get help, and have to go again’. She went for three days to the department, and received no help. She had to borrow money to travel — what must she do?”