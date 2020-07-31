Human rights advocate Malesela Daniel Teffo cries foul over arrest

Noxolo Majavu Human rights advocate Malesela Daniel Teffo is crying foul over his arrest after he tried to gain entry into the Gauteng SAPS Provincial headquarters to represent a client in an arbitration matter.

He was arrested and charged with trespassing and common assault on the 22 of July. Teffo told SowetanLIVE that believes that his arrest was due certain individuals in the SAPS having a vendetta against him.

Recalling events leading to his arrest, Teffo said that he had arrived at the headquarters and waited in the corridor for his client’s case to begin. This was when six men approached him, demanded that he leave the premises then arrested him.

“I was arrested for allegedly being at police headquarters by officers who did not even have a warrant of arrest “said Teffo.

“My constitutional rights were violated by people who arrested me.”

Prior to his arrest, Teffo had submitted a memorandum to the SAPS calling for the reinstatement of dismissed SAPS workers who had won arbitration cases and received orders to return to work.

SAPS national spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo confirmed that they had received a memorandum from the advocate but would not be drawn further into the matter.

“We have received a memorandum from Advocate Teffo and we will respond in good time but not via the media,” said Naidoo.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi-Louw Mjonodwane said Teffo’s case had been postponed for address verification purposes.

“On the 27th of July bail was fixed by the court at R1500.00 with conditions, he was facing the counts of trespassing and Assault common, “said Mjonodwane.

Mjonodwane added that Teffo’s case had been postponed to 4, August for further investigation.