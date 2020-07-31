Hawks conduct search and seizure operation at Nkomazi local Municipality offices

The Hawks in Mpumalanga have started their search and seizure into the R27 million COVID-19 budget that was allegedly used fraudulently in the Nkomazi municipality in Malalane.

Members of the Hawks’s serious commercial crimes investigators, digital Forensic laboratory and the SAPS on Thursday stormed the municipal offices, taking documents for the investigation.

Hawks national spokesperson, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said no arrests had been made yet.

“The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) in Mpumalanga has conducted a search and seizure operation at the Nkomazi Local Municipality on Thursday.

The operation follows investigations in relation to alleged Covid-19 Procurement fraud wherein the appointment of contractors and service providers were inconsistent with the requisite procurement regulations. The monetary value involved is approximately R27 million.” said Mulaudzi.

According to the office MEC of Cooperative governance and traditional affairs in Mpumalanga, Mandla Msibi, after the allegations emerged he wrote to the municipal manager seeking clarity on what transpired.

“What we can say is that the MEC, wrote to the municipal manager seeking clarity on what happened to the funds. A response was given and the MEC is yet to divulge any action plan from there,” said Cogta spokesperson George Mthethwa.