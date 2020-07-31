Former minister's wife arrested
The Hawks on Friday confirmed that the wife of a former minister had been arrested in Pretoria.
“She was arrested based on allegations of assault and damage to property and a warrant for her arrest had been issued,” said Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi.
The woman is expected to spend the weekend behind bars.
She is expected to appear in a Pretoria court on Monday.
