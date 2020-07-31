South Africa

Former minister's wife arrested

By Naledi Shange - 31 July 2020 - 19:36
The wife of a former minister has reportedly been arrested.
The wife of a former minister has reportedly been arrested.
Image: File

The Hawks on Friday confirmed that the wife of a former minister had been arrested in Pretoria.

“She was arrested based on allegations of assault and damage to property and a warrant for her arrest had been issued,” said Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi.

The woman is expected to spend the weekend behind bars.

She is expected to appear in a Pretoria court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

#CrimeStats | Top 15 instruments used to commit contact crimes in SA

Knives have again topped the list of common weapons used to commit contact crimes (murder, attempted murder and assault) in the country.
News
9 hours ago

Human rights advocate Malesela Daniel Teffo cries foul over arrest

Noxolo Majavu Human rights advocate Malesela Daniel Teffo is crying foul over his arrest after he tried to gain entry into the Gauteng SAPS ...
News
6 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X