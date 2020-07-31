CrimeStats | Over 5,000 hatchbacks and sedans hijacked

Over 5,000 motorists driving sedans and hatchbacks were hijacked between April 2019 and March 2020.

The annual crime statistics released on Friday revealed that 5,245 sedans or hatchbacks had been hijacked.

Bakkies were the second most hijacked vehicle with 2,200 cases recorded.

Taxis were next on the list with 945 cases recorded in that period.

161 trucks, 57 SUVs and 47 motorbikes were hijacked.

The SA Police Service said the type of vehicles listed in the latest statistics was a 50% sample of all carjackings.

According to the statistics, carjacking was up 13,3% from the 2018/19 period with 18,162 since April last year.

Most carjackings took place in Gauteng, which recorded 9,025 cases while there were 3,041 cases in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Northern Cape recorded the least number of carjackings with 34 cases.

According to the statistics, South Africans were most likely to be hijacked on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 6pm and 9pm on a Friday or Saturday night between 9pm and midnight.

© TimesLIVE