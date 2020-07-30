South Africa

WATCH | Water 'dumped' from tanker in drought-stricken KZN

By Lwandile Bhengu - 30 July 2020 - 10:36
An investigation has been launched after video emerged of a tanker apparently dumping water in drought-hit KZN.
Officials in KwaZulu-Natal want a full investigation after a water tanker seemingly dumped its load in a drought-ravaged part of the province.

The video, which has been circulating on social media, shows water running out of the tankers pipe and onto the nearby grass. Two men confront the driver of the truck, who alleges that the truck had broken down and that he had called another truck.

“If the truck is broken, why are you emptying out the water? We are going to expose you. We hate this system of the ANC and IFP. We are going to show you. You want to say you supplied it [the water]," says one of the men in a fit of rage.

The incident is said to have taken place in the uPhongolo area, which falls under the Zululand district that has been adversely affected by a drought.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka has called for an investigation.

“Hlomuka has requested the Zululand district municipality to explain this incident, which comes at a time when the province is dealing with the after-effects of a gripping drought that has decimated water resources in the province — and especially in the Zululand district,” his department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The MEC said he was expecting a detailed report on the incident by the district municipality, as well as action by the Water Services Authority should any wrongdoing emerge from the investigation.

