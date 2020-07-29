South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni laid to rest

By TimesLIVE - 29 July 2020 - 08:29

Anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni will be laid to rest on Wednesday . 

The 95-year-old was the last of the eight Rivonia trialists who were sentenced to life imprisonment on June 12 1964, and so modest and self-effacing he was dubbed “the quiet revolutionary”.

Mlangeni died last week after an abdominal complaint.

His death came a month after his 95th birthday celebration, which was attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa and former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe.

Mlangeni was awarded Isithwalandwe/Seaparankwe in 1992, the highest honour by the ANC for those who made an outstanding contribution to the liberation struggle. He also received the Presidential Order for Meritorious Service: Class 1: Gold from former president Nelson Mandela in 1999.

Ramaphosa said the national flag would fly at half-mast from July 24 until Wednesday evening.

Mlangeni was a die-hard supporter of the armed struggle against apartheid from the beginning, but when the ANC national executive committee allowed Mandela to form uMkhonto weSizwe in June 1961, he didn’t think he stood a chance of being recruited.

