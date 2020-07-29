Stigma drives drug users underground — and away from health services

After more than a decade of living on the streets and using drugs, Koketso Mokubane has officially been clean for the past three years.

The 28-year-old from Soshanguve in Pretoria — who now works as a peer educator for the Campus Office of Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap) — has also been cleared of hepatitis C, thanks to the harm reduction programme offered by the NGO.

The programme offers opioid substitution therapy, needle syringe services and hepatitis screening, testing and treatment — mostly to homeless drug users who have limited access to health services.

On Tuesday, Mokubane joined millions of people around the globe to commemorate World Hepatitis Day, which is used to enhance awareness of viral hepatitis, an inflammation of the liver that causes a range of health problems, including liver cancer.

There are five main strains of the hepatitis virus: A, B, C, D and E. Together, hepatitis B and C are the most common cause of deaths, with 1.3 million lives lost each year.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, viral hepatitis continues to claim thousands of lives every day.

Mokubane is one of the many South Africans who had to deal with this infection alone due to lack of awareness and poor access to treatment. But Mokubane believes that stigma has been the biggest hurdle to treatment. The scars on his body are testament to his struggles of access to health services.