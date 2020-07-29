SAA rescue plan finally gets green light for take off

The business rescue plan for SAA has finally been approved after all conditions on which it rested were met on Monday.

Rescue practitioners Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana informed creditors of the development yesterday, saying that another creditor meeting is no longer necessary.

Last Friday it emerged that SAA's lenders, which include commercial banks and the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), were unhappy with technicalities of the repayment arrangement and had requested a commitment guarantee letter.

Before the start of the rescue, a consortium of domestic banks were owed about R9.2bn plus interest, which is long overdue for repayment. When the business rescue process started, banks provided a further R2bn and the DBSA provided R3.5bn.

The Treasury undertook to repay the latter two amounts by July 31.