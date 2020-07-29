Pietermaritzburg landfill fire put out as municipality considers options

A fire that raged for a week at a landfill site in Pietermaritzburg was extinguished on Tuesday.

Fire fighters had battled the blaze “day and night” since July 21, while a thick cloud of smoke hung over KwaZulu-Natal's capital city. The cause of the fire has not yet been established, however a case of arson is being investigated by police.

Waste pickers, who were removed from the site last Tuesday, allegedly started a fire on the outer lying areas of the landfill site.