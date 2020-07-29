South Africa

Four charged with kidnapping after KZN man rescued from boot of car

By Lwandile Bhengu - 29 July 2020 - 14:55
Four people have been arrested for kidnapping after a man was found in the boot of their car.
Image: 123rf.com/Tinnakorn Jorruang

Four KwaZulu-Natal men have been arrested after a man was found in the boot of their car on Tuesday. 

According to a police statement, Mandeni police officers were filling up with petrol when they heard a cry for help coming from a car that was travelling on Osborne Road in Eshowe, in northern KZN.

“They immediately intercepted the vehicle with four occupants. Upon inspection, the police found a 31-year-old in the boot who had been severely assaulted and was bleeding. The occupants of the vehicle accused the injured man of theft,” said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

Gwala said the man was taken to a hospital and the occupants of the car, aged between 16 and 28, were arrested and charged with kidnapping and assault.

“The suspects are expected to appear at the Eshowe magistrate’s court on Thursday.

