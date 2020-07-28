South Africa

Security firms drag minister to court in bid to avoid 95c/hour pay rise

By Isaac Mahlangu - 28 July 2020 - 08:18

More than a dozen private security companies have dragged labour minister Thulas Nxesi to court in a bid to avoid paying their employees a 95 cents per hour increase...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue..



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X