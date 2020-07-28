Man appears in court over ex-wife’s shooting at family funeral

Xolani Mkayi, who looked like he had been severely beaten, appeared briefly in the Uitenhage magistrate’s court on Tuesday morning on a murder charge.

Mkayi is accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife, Phumeza Pepeta, while she was attending her father’s funeral at the Matanzima Cemetery on Sunday.

The 55-year-old staggered into court on Monday and asked that he be allowed to see a doctor.