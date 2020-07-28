Man appears in court over ex-wife’s shooting at family funeral
Xolani Mkayi, who looked like he had been severely beaten, appeared briefly in the Uitenhage magistrate’s court on Tuesday morning on a murder charge.
Mkayi is accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife, Phumeza Pepeta, while she was attending her father’s funeral at the Matanzima Cemetery on Sunday.
The 55-year-old staggered into court on Monday and asked that he be allowed to see a doctor.
Pepeta was rushed to hospital after she was shot, but later died of her injuries.
On Monday police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said Mkayi was arrested on the scene and a firearm was seized.
His formal bail hearing will be on August 4. Mkayi will remain in custody until then.
