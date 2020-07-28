Father and son bust with rhino horn, shark fins to stand trial in October

Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said the pair made an appearance in the Middelburg regional court, where they were granted a trial date. Their case has been set down for October 28.

“The father and son duo, Alberto Ernesto Nharreluga, 47, and Alberto Ernesto Nharreluga Jnr, aged 27, were arrested in April 2019 after being found in possession of two rhino horns and shark fins,” said Sekgotodi.

“The rhino horns and shark fins were found by members of the flying squad on the N4, next to Belfast, hidden inside their vehicle while the two were travelling from Mozambique to Gauteng.

“During the arrest, the suspects tried to entice the police officials with a kickback — but failed.”

The pair were subsequently charged with possession of endangered species and corruption.

“Last week Thursday the Nharrelugas attempted to apply for bail, but their effort was unsuccessful,” added Sekgotodi.

