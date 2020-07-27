South Africa

WATCH LIVE | King Zwelithini delivers virtual message on his 72th birthday

By Staff Reporter - 27 July 2020 - 13:29

King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu is delivering a virtual message to the Zulu nation to mark his 72nd birthday at KwaLinduzulu Royal Residence in Nongoma.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X