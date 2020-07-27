Two doctors, two nurses in North West die from Covid-19 in the past week
The North West health department has been rocked by the deaths of four medical workers in a single week due to Covid-19.
Two doctors and two nurses have died from the virus, the office of health MEC Madoda Sambatha said on Monday.
“We have sadly learnt of the passing of Dr Lomalisa Litenye and Dr Florah Makama. As if that was not enough, the province lost two nurses over the past week. We are saddened by the loss of these health professionals,” said Sambatha.
He said the passing of the four was unfortunate especially as the province battled the rocketing Covid-19 infections. The North West on Sunday reported 17,338 infections and 48 deaths since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.
Litenye was said to have been a well-known health-care practitioner in Mahikeng who specialised as a gynaecology and obstetrics.
Dr Florah Makama was a clinical psychologist, also in Mahikeng.
“The deaths of these health professionals is a great loss to the department, but even more so to their loved ones. The department and the province pays tribute to these fallen health professionals,” said Sambatha.
“Their contribution to the health-care systems and service to our people is much appreciated. I send my deep condolences to the loved ones, family, friends and colleagues of the departed.”
