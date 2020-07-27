Court dismisses wrongful arrest claim by protesters who torched police car

The rights to freely assemble, demonstrate, picket and present a petition must be exercised peacefully and while unarmed.

It is only when those convening and participating in a gathering harbour intentions of acting violently that will they forfeit those rights.

The high court in Kimberley made this comment as it dismissed, with costs, a claim for wrongful arrest and detention made by 12 demonstrators who were arrested during a protest which turned violent in Kuruman in November 2013.

The group of 150 protesters had blocked a road in Kuruman to protest against the employment of people who were not locals at the town's three manganese mines, accusing the mines of overlooking the local community.

One of the protesters who was later arrested addressed the crowd through a loudhailer, saying the road would remain blockaded until the protesters were employed by the local mines.

Later the mob surrounded a police general who had tried to arrange a meeting between the protesters and the mines.

The protesters started to pummel the police with stones. During this commotion, a K9 Unit police vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Eleven protesters were arrested as a result, and the 12th suspect was arrested 10 months later.