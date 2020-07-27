Bullets fly after armed robbers hit KZN pizza parlour

Bullets flew on the main street of a KwaZulu-Natal north coast town when armed robbers hit a pizza parlour on Sunday night.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said four men entered the premises in Wick Street, Verulam, at about 8.30pm and held employees at gunpoint.

"They took an undisclosed amount of cash from the till.

"A panic button was activated and private security responded. There was a shootout but no injuries were reported," said Gwala.

Reaction Unit spokesman Prem Balram said a security officer patrolling the area was alerted about "suspicious activity at the pizza parlour".

"He parked his response vehicle several metres away from the store and noticed a man standing at the entrance."