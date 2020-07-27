Accused number 1 in Modise church murder case denies any involvement

The first seven men linked to the attack at the Modise church have dismissed any involvement to the crime, arguing that they did not even reach the Zuurbekom headquarters on the day of the killing.

Accused number 1, 2, 3 and 4 were the first to present their bail affidavits in the Westonaria regional court on Monday.

In his statement, accused number 1, who is a taxi driver, told the court that he received a call from accused number 22 who owns a security company, asking him to take guards to the International Pentecost Holiness Church in Zuurbekom.

Accused number 1 said that he then asked his nephew who is accused number 2, and also accused number 3 and 4 to accompany him. He told the court they then went around Pretoria, Kempton Park and Soweto collecting security guards.

He said they then stopped at a garage in Zuurbekom where he waited a little and then received a call from someone who was supposed to help him to get to the church. He did receive the call and explained where they were. The four, together with security guards, were travelling in a Toyota Quantum.

About five minutes later after the call, a BMW M5 came with three occupants who are also accused in the matter.

The three vehicles then headed to the church but on their way, they were stopped by four police vehicles, the accused said in his statement.

He said police ordered them to get out and lie on the ground.