Three arrested after being found in possession of an endangered pangolin

Three suspects were arrested after being found in possession of a pangolin in Rustenburg.

They are expected to appear in the Rustenburg magistrate's court on Monday on a charge of possession of an endangered species.

An endangered species, the pangolin is one of the most trafficked animals in the world, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

The WWF said pangolins were in high demand in countries like China and Vietnam. Their meat is considered a delicacy and pangolin scales are used in traditional medicine and folk remedies.