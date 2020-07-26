Editors, police agree to update agreement on working relationship

A memorandum of understanding governing the interaction between the police and reporters signed 10 years ago will be updated and made relevant to the current times.

This is one of the resolutions taken between the SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) and the police after a meeting held on Thursday on a wide range of issues, including working relations between journalists and the police.

Sanef and the police agreed that the memorandum will be signed by September after updates to it. The meeting agreed to establish a team with representatives from both the police and Sanef to unpack the memorandum of understanding.

“It will recommend a programme of action that includes training for journalists on crime scene etiquette and training for police officers on the critical role of the media in covering crime and protests,” Sanef and the police said in a joint statement.