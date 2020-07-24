Palacios saddened by Khoza's wife's passing

Premier Soccer League's chairman Irvin Khoza suffered yet another tragedy when his wife Matina died yesterday.

Matina is Khoza's second wife to pass on this year, just months after Mantwa Khoza's death in January.

Former Bafana Bafana coach Augusto Palacios was devastated when contacted for a comment regarding Matina's death.

Palacios - who is one of the many coaches that polished Pirates' bench as a manager - said he was actually not aware of the passing of the wife of the hard-working Premiership's chairman until Sowetan contacted him.

"I am very sad; I have known the Khoza family - Khoza's mother, Matina and her children Sonono and Zodwa [daughters], Nkosana and Mpumi [sons] - since 1995," said Palacios yesterday.

"I was very close to the chairman's youngest daughter."

Actually, Palacios and Zodwa established the Augusto Palacios Apprentice Academy in Mayfair in 2005. It is still going on even to this day. Palacios closed it in March due to the lockdown.