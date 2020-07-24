’A concentration of death’: Virus ravages Joburg care home

“The sickness is around. We don’t know when we’re going to get it,” says 79-year-old Giuseppe Tassi.

“I knew a couple of people who went to hospital and never came back.”

Tassi is sitting in the lounge at the Casa Serena retirement home in the Johannesburg’s district of Germiston.

The empty chairs tell their own tale of death and absence. At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the facility — whose name means “serene home” in Italian — had 64 residents. Nearly a quarter of them have since died.

“We lost 14, some of whom have died of Covid, and others have died with Covid,” said Mario Serra, the manager of the home, which caters to the Italian-South African community.

Casa Serena is just one of 17 care facilities in Gauteng, South Africa’s most populous province, that have been ravaged by Covid-19. Across the nation, more than 400,000 cases have been recorded, the highest in Africa, with at least 6,000 deaths. Serra, who lives at the centre, also contracted coronavirus but recovered. He spoke bitterly about the unequal fight to save lives.

As early as March, he imposed a rigid quarantine and other measures — but his defences were breached by a stealthy and relentless foe. “We were expecting people to die, as every year during winter times, but this is a concentration of death,” Serra said.

“It is like walking in the sun and all of a sudden a big paw with tremendous nails scratches you from behind. You see the blood and you don’t know what it was.”

Most of the dedicated staff members have not left the facility since nationwide coronavirus lockdown started on March 27.