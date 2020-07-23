'This is tantamount to high treason': home affairs official fired for selling visas

The home affairs department has revoked more than 100 visas that an official based in Windhoek fraudulently issued to Pakistan and Bangladesh citizens.

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi, addressing parliament during the tabling of his department's budget vote for 2020/2021 in the National Assembly on Wednesday, announced that the secretary of civic services based in Windhoek, Namibia, had recently been fired after he was bust selling visas to non-qualifying people in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“The scheme was so simple for them that fraudsters did not even need to travel to Namibia to get the documents. They just couriered to them and they were delivered on a silver platter,” said Motsoaledi.

“This official has not only been fired. We've handed over the files to the Hawks to pursue prosecution for fraud and corruption. The department has revoked 100 visas obtained in this manner.