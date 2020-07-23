Remains are my toddler's, mom of kidnapped child says

The family of a 19-month-old toddler who was kidnapped early this year, allegedly by her mother's lover, believes the remains found by a community member are that of their little girl.

Hlawuleka Prosperity Rikhotso was snatched from her mother in February, allegedly by Moses Rameu, 30, her new lover she had met on Facebook.

Rameu later died while in the police holding cells after he had been arrested for Hlawuleka's kidnapping.

Hlawuleka's mother Tlangelani Rikhotso told Sowetan yesterday that she was convinced that the remains found last week were her child's.

"Though the body was decomposed and some body parts are still missing, but having found her T-shirt next to the remains, I believe that's my child. I positively identified her clothes though I have to wait for the DNA results," she said.

The toddler's remains were found in the bushes at Xawela village outside Giyani in Limpopo on Tuesday.