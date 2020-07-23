South Africa

Ramaphosa to address the nation on latest Covid-19 developments

By TimesLIVE - 23 July 2020 - 15:32
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday. File picture.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday with an update on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19.

“The president’s address follows a number of meetings of the cabinet and the national coronavirus command council,” the presidency said in a statement.

The address will be broadcast live on television, radio and streamed live on online platforms.

There has been widespread speculation that one of the issues Ramaphosa will address will be calls for schools to close during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

