Piling more tax on legal cigarettes 'a gift to criminal suppliers'

Significant new resources need to be allocated to revenue service Sars to ensure that the legal cigarette market can be taken back from criminals in the aftermath of the lockdown smoking ban, says cigarette maker BAT South Africa.

“These illicit suppliers are not, suddenly, going to become compliant and start obeying the law and paying taxes when the ban is eventually lifted. They evaded taxes prior to the lockdown, they’ve made billions tax-free during the ban and they will evade taxes after the ban,” BAT South Africa said in a statement.

The ban on sales of tobacco products in lockdown has so far cost more than R4bn in excise taxes alone and substantial job losses, the company said.

It referenced the report by a UCT research unit on the economics of excisable products this week that showed 93% of SA’s approximately 11 million smokers are still able to purchase cigarettes, “meaning that millions of illegal transactions are taking place across the country every day”.

“The market has been completely taken over by illicit cigarette suppliers at the expense of law-abiding and tax-compliant manufacturers.”