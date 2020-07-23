Education department reads the riot act as 'militant' teachers face the chop

As the country waits with bated breath for the government's announcement on the status of schools on Thursday, the department of basic education has read the riot act to teachers who refuse to report for duty.

In a circular dated July 20, the department's director-general, Mathanzima Mweli, warned educators and principals who refuse to report for work that they could be charged with serious misconduct which could result in them being fired.

Mweli informed the superintendent generals of the provincial education departments that since the phasing in of grade R, 6 and 11 pupils, there were teachers and principals who had refused to come to school but instead “choose to instigate learners, parents and community members to disrupt schools”.

“The DBE [department of basic education] is extremely concerned about some teachers, principals and non-teaching staff who are using different platforms to attack the department for the reopening of schools.

“The Council of Education Ministers (CEM) has resolved to take legal action against all individuals and groups that continue to disrupt schooling.”