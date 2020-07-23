Education department officials suspended in multimillion-rand KZN sanitary pad scandal

KwaZulu-Natal education officials implicated in the surplus supply of sanitary pads at schools have been suspended.

This is after the department discovered that over two million sanitary pads were not needed and 64,269 pads were not delivered at schools, something that cost the department more than R4m. The four suspended managers employed at the KwaZulu-Natal education head office are the deputy director-general: Institution development support, chief director: social enrichment programmes, director: employee relations, and director of special needs education.

This was announced by KZN education MEC Kwazi Mshengu when he released the forensic report of the procurement and supply of sanitary towels to the province’s schools on Thursday. The forensic investigation was conducted after allegations surfaced that there was an oversupply of sanitary towels and there were irregularities in the tender to supply them. Mshengu said the department of education in the province in 2016 launched a pilot project to provide sanitary towels to indigent girl pupils in order to reduce the dropout rate and improve the academic performance of girl pupils.