Cape Town's newest neighbourhood is a patch of land by the N2 dubbed '19'

A new “suburb” named 19 went up near Barcelona on Thursday. This is not the home of the FC Barcelona in Spain, however. Barcelona is an informal settlement near Cape Town International Airport, in Nyanga.

The neighbouring areas have been dubbed Covid and Virus.

It is part of a series of land grabs that spread across Cape Town this week.

Throngs of people used sticks and pieces of plastic to mark their new “homes” along the N2 on Thursday afternoon, as police looked on. Children walked around aimlessly on the patch of land sandwiched between the N2 and Barcelona.

Among the people was Nokwanele Notsingana, who claimed a chunk of land at the foot of a gum tree.