South Africa

African Development Bank approves R4,7 bln virus loan to S.Africa

By AFP - 23 July 2020 - 10:35
The loan falls under the AfDB's $10 billion coronavirus response budget and was prepared following "a request from the government of South Africa".
The loan falls under the AfDB's $10 billion coronavirus response budget and was prepared following "a request from the government of South Africa".
Image: FILE

The African Development Bank on Wednesday approved a $288 million (R4,7 mln) loan to South Africa to help fight coronavirus and mitigate the economic fallout of the pandemic.

South Africa is the hardest-hit country on the continent, with over 380,000 cases and at least 5,368 fatalities recorded to date.

It ranks among the top five countries in the world in terms of confirmed infections.

"The board of directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a loan of approximately R5 billion ($288 million) to the government of South Africa, as the country battles one of the largest COVID-19 caseloads in the world," the AfDB said in a statement on Wednesday.

The loan falls under the AfDB's $10 billion coronavirus response budget and was prepared following "a request from the government of South Africa".

It is the AfDB's first budget support to the country.

Africa's most industrialised economy is expected to contract by between 6.3 and 7.5 percent due to the pandemic, according to the AfDB.

The country was already in recession before the coronavirus outbreak with a registered GDP growth of just 0.2 percent in 2019 - the lowest in a decade.

"South Africa's ability to respond to the pandemic has implications for neighbouring countries as well as the continent as a whole, given its position as Africa's second-largest economy after Nigeria," the AfDB said.

FNB steps up Covid-19 relief measures

As a FNB customers with a credit agreement covered by FNB Life, you will automatically benefit from free credit insurance on a Covid-19 cash-flow ...
Business
1 day ago

National tourism department's budget cut by R1bn as Covid-19 bites

The department of tourism's budget allocation for the 2020/21 year has been drastically cut amid the suspension of activities in the industry as a ...
News
23 hours ago

Stay alert for fraudsters offering huge returns and impersonating well-known companies

As the financial effects of Covid-19 takes its course, fraudsters are increasingly attempting to take advantage of vulnerable consumers.
Business
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Gauteng prepares for mass burials in case Covid-19 deaths spike
X