State capture inquiry to summon prisons' Patrick Gillingham to appear

The state capture inquiry will serve former correctional services chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham with a summons to appear before it.

This follows Gillingham’s failure to give an undertaking that he would appear before the commission after he was served with a notice to make himself available.

“Mr Patrick Gillingham was scheduled to appear before the commission [on Wednesday] and he was served with a notice to appear.

“However, despite the commission’s efforts to obtain an undertaking from Mr Gillingham that he will appear before it [today], he has failed to make contact with the commission and give the undertaking,” the commission said in a statement.

The commission said it would serve Gillingham with a summons to appear before it on a date to be determined.

“If a summons, as opposed to a notice, is served on Mr Gillingham, he will be obliged to appear before the commission on the date that will appear on the summons,” the commission said.