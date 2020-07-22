Joburg hits 60,000 Covid-19 infections
The number of people infected with Covid-19 in Gauteng is now 139,435, of which 60,424 are in Johannesburg.
This is according to health department statistics released on Wednesday. Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the province had recorded 1,042 fatalities and 73,879 recoveries.
A total of 56,397 contacts were traced after coming into contact with those diagnosed with the virus - of them, 40,467 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms and have been de-isolated.
The department said 5,021 people were currently being treated in private and public facilities. This is an increase of 2,534 admissions since Tuesday this week.
Tshwane has 25,642 infections, 192 deaths and 11,529 recoveries.
Sedibeng and the West Rand remain the only districts with less than 10,000 infections.
However, a total of 4,815 cases remain unallocated.
The sub-district with most cases in Johannesburg is section D, which has 13,788 cases. This area includes areas such as Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, and Protea Glen.
It is followed by the inner city and Johannesburg South with 10,920 cases.
Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton closely follow with 9,996 cases.
