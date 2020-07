Alan Winde on 93-year-old woman who recovered from Covid-19 - 'she is one of the oldest survivors'

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has shared the inspirational story of 93-year-old Katherine Dorothy Newman, who survived Covid-19 after becoming one of the first people to get infected when coronavirus hit SA in March.

The premier said she is one of the oldest survivors of the disease in the province.

Katherine was at Huis Nuweland, a residential facility for the elderly when she contracted Covid-19. Winde says her son William Newman and Katherine’s family were worried when they heard the news, because of her age. She was not immediately hospitalised as caregivers and staff took care of her while she was in isolation.

After she started having difficulties breathing, doctors recommended that she be admitted to hospital.