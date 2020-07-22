Alan Winde on 93-year-old woman who recovered from Covid-19 - 'she is one of the oldest survivors'

“At Groote Schuur, she received the necessary care and treatment and, after improvement, she was transferred to the CTICC Hospital of Hope. There, she received further care and treatment resulting in her eventually being cleared of Covid-19 symptoms and ready to be discharged,” Winde wrote in a lengthy Facebook post.

Doctors were in contact with the family who were updated about her condition. The best news was “there are no further concerns regarding her Covid-19 condition” and “she is no longer infectious”.

Katherine was described by family as someone who displayed tenacity her whole life. She worked hard to give her children the best life and education.

On July 3, she returned to Huis Nuweland where she was welcomed by her family and staff.

“Indeed this has been a very worrying time for the family. The fact that we could not see her while she was hospitalised was very sad and trying for the family. However in the context of Covid-19 protocols, we had to accept this knowing it was the best for everyone,” the family said.

They thanked doctors who ensured Katherine's full recovery and conveyed condolences to families whose loved ones lost the fight to Covid-19.