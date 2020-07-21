Woman lives in fear after exposing pastor

Life has not been easy for Thabisa Ralawe ever since she mustered up the courage to expose a controversial pastor for his alleged bogus healing.

In an exclusive interview with Sowetan this week, Ralawe said the past two years had been the most difficult part of her life after she exposed shenanigans at the church and that she still lives in fear.

The pastor, whose passport shows a different name to the one he is known by, is from Zimbabwe He publicly apologised to Ralawe on a video which was posted on YouTube recently and which was also uploaded on his Facebook page in which he admitted to performing fake miracles and running a cult.

Th pastor shot to prominence with his miracle healing performances, including of wheelchair-bound people, before Ralawe spilled the beans. She had served as the church's public relations officer.

Referring to the apology, Ralawe said: "I don't take his apology seriously as he did not look sincere. He was just smiling right through the apology.

"When I asked him why he decided to apologise now, which is two years later, he said he had repented and had to face God. The apology was part of his journey. However, he failed to tell me what he was apologising for."