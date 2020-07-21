Unions 'confident' schools will be closed after cabinet meets on Covid-19 risks

The National Teachers Union (Natu) is confident that the cabinet will agree to close schools when it meets soon.

Natu and four other teacher unions met deputy basic education minister Reginah Mhaule for the second consecutive night on Monday following the unions’ proposal that schools close until the end of next month, after Covid-19 infections have peaked.

Allen Thompson, president of Natu, which has 67,000 members, said they were told the unions’ position would be submitted to the cabinet, which "will take a decision on what we put on the table”.

He said they were also assured that if the cabinet meeting dragged on “basic education minister Angie Motshekga is going to sneak out and convene an urgent meeting to give us feedback before she addresses the media”.

Thompson said they were informed that a special cabinet meeting scheduled for last Sunday would take place on Tuesday.